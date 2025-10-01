Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

Discussion about this post

Pynchon
1d

You only need to look at the CCTV example and the 'impact' that it has had on crime to see the issue with Digital ID. If being a citizen of the most surveilled state in Europe meant that burglary, mugging, shop-lifting and sexual assault were a thing of the past - as opposed to reaching epidemic proportions - that would be one thing, but experience shows that policing resources and priorities, together with a failing justice system, are not functional deterrents to crime, irrespective of the number of cameras watching our every move. So too with Digital ID: It's only going to be as useful as the authorities themselves want it to be, for the purposes that they want it, which is unlikely to be to the public good.

Graham L
1d

Why we should have digital ID: (1) The politicians want it; (2) You can always trust politicians, including the ones who will replace the current ones; (3) There will be all sorts of built-in safeguards which will no doubt be completely secure against any potential change of policy or leadership by any imaginable future government; (4) It has been unbelievably successful in preventing mass immigration to European countries which already have ID systems [No, I know it hasn't, in case you're not keeping up with my meaning here!]; (5) No databases have ever been hacked by malevolent or criminal forces. So just say Yes Sir and put your feet up and relax and have a drink of that water that they aren't yet putting drugs in to keep the population all calmed down. Sorry, giving them ideas there, but of course we can trust the absolute wisdom and benevolence of Our Leaders and their motivations. Always. Oh, and (6) Jesus wanted digital ID cards for the Kingdom of God, just in case it didn't work. The case for the prosecution rests. I would however like someone to provide me with a list of countries I could move to, countries which has utterly rejected digital ID schemes, just in case I have to leave.

