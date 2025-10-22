Andrew Doyle

John Oliver Rawson
16hEdited

There’s nothing in the least dodgy about life members of the Union voting. I think I am a life member, having joined as an undergraduate in 1967. However I thought it would be a bit odd for a man of my age to leap into my car and drive the 80 mile round trip to Oxford to vote. Other people have taken a different view.

This whole row is mild stuff compared with the stuff that happened in my time at Oxford. There was a ballot rigging scandal. There was also a scandal over the sacking of the Steward, the senior staff member. The thing to remember is that, rightly or wrongly, the child politicians who populate the Union almost always go on to lead perfectly successful careers. I expect the newly deposed President will have a successful future as a Green MP, where his loathsomeness and childishness will go unnoticed, or else be a positive asset.

3 replies
Frederick Alexander
16hEdited

Wonderful writing, as ever. The penultimate paragraph is devastatingly accurate.

Abaraonye has the swagger and dress sense of someone drowning in entitlement, but with none of the grace or intellect to justify it. Not that he's stupid; he obviously knows exactly how this game works, which is why he's reluctant to stand down.

It’s this unholy alliance above all, the institutional cowardice meeting empowered victimhood, that lies at the root of so many of our cultural pathologies. It’s why activist hobbyists and outrage merchants can glide so easily from one cause to the next; different slogans, same moral exhibitionism.

I wrote about this particular strain of activist here if anyone's interested: Send in the Keffiyeh Clowns

https://theunlightenment.substack.com/p/send-in-the-keffiyeh-clowns

