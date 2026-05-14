Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
8h

This is such a difficult concept to explain to people who don’t understand the issues around gender ideology. Banning conversion therapy sounds like a good thing, so thanks Andrew for this clear explanation as to how wrong it is. We should all bookmark it.

What is extremely concerning is that the quality of the people in power, particularly on the left, is currently so dire, this is likely to pass easily. A combination of authoritarian ideologues and the intellectually challenged does not fill me with confidence.

Reply
Share
John Sowle's avatar
John Sowle
7h

The whole thing in a nutshell, thank you Andrew, I shall be sharing far and wide!

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andrew Doyle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture