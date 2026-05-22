Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

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Attilathemum's avatar
Attilathemum
2d

Once more for the people at the back, Andrew. “The infantilism of activist culture has prevented many from calmly accepting the law. Trans-identified people have precisely the same rights as everyone else, and nothing about this guidance has changed that. “

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Janet Philips's avatar
Janet Philips
2d

Yesterday evening I sat down and read the entire EHRC guidance all 342 pages of it.

I found it balanced, compassionate and very helpful in encouraging people to look for ways for ensuring everyone got fair treatment and no one was disadvantaged, whether by age or sex or race or disability or religion of gender or motherhood or beliefs. Etc.

The examples throughout the document very helpfully illustrated how service providers could ensure fairness for everyone.

I can only conclude that these nutters who are screaming about the UK making it illegal for trans people to pee – have not actually read the document.

Stonewall appear to still be lying to people about the law and the “loss” of rights. I still don’t understand how the Charity Commission has managed to allow a Charity to behave in this manner without censure. Surely this is some kind of cultural terrorism that is really hurting society and driving people apart. It needs to stop.

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