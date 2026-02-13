The truth doesn’t matter anymore
Andrew Doyle on the ‘Beyond Gender’ podcast.
It was a pleasure to appear on the ‘Beyond Gender’ podcast with Stella O’Malley and Mia Hughes. We discussed the deepening ideological divides, the impact of social media on public perceptions of truth, and the rising authoritarianism from both political sides.
Great conversation. I totally agree with your Free Speech arguments Brandenburg Test, Lucy Connolly etc... Loved the literary talk and poetic coping strategy of Philip Henry Gosse.
I think the only matter that makes me wonder whether there might be a problem, is the current omnipresent tsunami of violent anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric and media coverage. But then again, this is, in the case of the media coverage, a breech contract of sorts and not Free Speech matter. But I do wonder whether for some of the recently arrived Muslims or the ones that live in Muslim parallel societies speech of a third person is seen as more as an instruction to act. Much in the way the logic of fatwas are supposed to function and tragically sometimes actually do.
Thank you Andrew, you’re an absolute pleasure to listen to.