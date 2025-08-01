Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Watkins's avatar
Ian Watkins
1d

C'mon Andrew, describing Jo Brand as a comedian is pushing the use of the word a bit too far....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ken Payne's avatar
Ken Payne
1d

One of your greats of stage and screen summed up the situation that bedevils all of our Western societies. He meant it for not only the crushing stultifying outcomes of DEI in his field but the whole of governance and power in the country...." I am made numb by the endless pursuit and advancement of the mediocre in this country"

Actor Alan Rickman. R.I.P

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andrew Doyle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture