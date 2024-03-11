My book Free Speech and Why It Matters is available in hardback or paperback. It can also be bought on Kindle or as an audiobook narrated by yours truly!

Buy here

Reviews

“A powerful, timely and sadly necessary book”

- Richard Dawkins

“A fantastically timely book written by one of the smartest thinkers in Britain”

- Piers Morgan

“Impassioned, scholarly and succinct”

- The Times

“Doyle’s book is terse, restrained and as carefully argued as a QC’s summing-up in a top-drawer courtroom drama… a beautifully balanced and comprehensive overview”

- The Critic

“An intelligent takedown of our current climate”

- Times of Israel

‘Free Speech And Why It Matters is the primer that we have been needing for some time”

- Areo Magazine

Buy here