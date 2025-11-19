Titania McGrath is an activist committed to intersectional feminism, social justice, and armed peaceful protest. A regular on the live-slam poetry scene, Titania regularly performs at arts festivals, deconsecrated churches, and genderqueer spiritual retreats.

Titania is the author of Woke: A Guide to Social Justice. She has also written a book for children - My First Little Book of Intersectional Activism. She has also appeared in her live show Mxnifesto at the Duchess Theatre in London’s West End.

“Beautiful classic satire”

– Ricky Gervais

“Hilarious… the most artful form of subtle parody”

– Joe Rogan

“Titania McGrath is a genius”

– The Spectator

“Pure bliss”

– Daily Mail

“Titania is a creation of genius… Finally, the plodding, establishment satire of recent years might have finally been subject to the disruption it has so badly needed”

– Douglas Murray

“She pricks pomposity and tempers moral certitude with a hint of doubt; in short, she keeps us honest. And as a lover of satire, I treasure anyone who can hold a mirror up with wit and intelligence to the more sanctimonious and narrow-minded elements of the left that bother and suffocate people, even me”

– The Independent

“Titania’s satire is brilliant because it straddles the line between believability and absurdity”

– The Post Millennial

“A delight. Doyle’s creation turns her blind, contradictory, righteous rage to every subject you could imagine”

– Evening Standard

“Pure gold”

– Richard Dawkins

“Hilarious”

– Steven Pinker

“Hilarious”

– Sunday Times

“What are we laughing at?”

– Guardian

Woke: A Guide to Social Justice

Titania McGrath’s debut masterpiece is available only in hardcover (she despises paperbacks). You can buy a copy here. It can also be bought on Kindle or as an audiobook.

The book has also been translated into foreign. You can buy it in Spanish, Portuguese, Finnish, Danish, Hungarian, Romanian, Estonian and Swedish.

“The latest genius twist in Britain’s long tradition of satirical spoof”

– Daily Express

“Hilarious… perfectly captures the chiding, self-righteous, intolerant, joyless tone of the ‘woke’ Stasi”

– The Times

“This may be the most important book of 2019”

– Standpoint Magazine

“Woke is the funniest, best-crafted satire against the stifling conformity and censorship of illiberal liberals that I’ve ever seen”

– Entertainment Focus

“Andrew Doyle, blessed with a pitch perfect ear for absurdity, has revealed the malign hilarity of woke culture”

– New Criterion

“Hilarious guide to the shibboleths of wokedom”

– The Spectator

“Absolutely hilarious”

– Piers Morgan

“As a straight white man I don’t think I was allowed to read the Titania McGrath book. But I did anyway, and I’m here to recommend it. Funniest thing I’ve ever read. Brilliant”

– Daniel Sloss

“Just as Bridget Jones was the embodiment of the anxiety-ridden Nineties feminist, a creation whose diary entries encapsulated all our hopes, fears and failures, so Titania McGrath is her millennial successor, a girl every bit as lost and confused, every bit as accurately observed — and equally, catastrophically, hilarious”

– Daily Mail

“Titania McGrath mercilessly satires the Left’s online umbrage brigade, the permanently offended, those who have taken on the role of policing thoughts and words to the point of absurdity. As a liberal-leftie, I’ve been laughing too, as these people need mocked. They are an impediment to everyone who actually cares about tackling sexism, racism and homophobia. These people make good causes look ridiculous, they alienate when they should be persuading, and they turn liberalism – which I hold dear – into something stupid”

– The Herald

“The woke get the parody they deserve… a sharp satire on the new Puritanism”

– Catholic Herald

“Outrageous and hilarious”

– Irish Independent

“Comedy on the BBC is never this funny”

– The Sun

“Lampooning the language of social justice is a cheap shot”

– The Observer

My First Little Book of Intersectional Activism

Aimed at activists from the age of six months to six years, Titania’s book will help cultivate a new progressive generation. In a series of groundbreaking and poignant chapters, she will take you on a journey with some of the most inspiring individuals in history, such as Emmeline Pankhurst, Meghan Markle, Nelson Mandela, Hillary Clinton and Joseph Stalin.

This essential work for children is available in hardcover, Kindle or as an audiobook.

“Fabulously smart and entertaining… If virtue-signalling wokery drives you as nuts as it drives me, you will love it”

– Piers Morgan

“As funny as it is, the book is both a warning and a prophesy… our heroine makes it clear that a whole generation is being indoctrinated to the cult. From birth.”

– The Critic

“Required reading for anyone needing an antidote to the mass hysteria of humanity’s latest religion”

– Entertainment Focus

