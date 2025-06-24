Andrew Doyle
No, J. K. Rowling has not been ‘radicalised’
Stephen Fry’s comments on the gender debate betray his fundamental misunderstanding of the issues.
5 hrs ago
Andrew Doyle
Labour wants to ban ‘banter’
Another attack on free speech from the UK government.
Jun 20
Andrew Doyle
Our obsession with group identity has destroyed lives
The grooming gangs scandal shows the dangers of prioritising ideology over truth.
Jun 19
Andrew Doyle
Andrew Doyle on woke dogma and right-wing populism
My appearance on The Michael Shermer Show.
Jun 17
Andrew Doyle
When Islamists say they want to destroy the West, we should believe them
Appeasement so often ends in catastrophe.
Jun 16
Andrew Doyle
Lucy Connolly should not be in prison
The case of the mother who was sentenced to 31 months for a social media post is the ultimate example of two-tier justice.
Jun 11
Andrew Doyle
9:36
Disagreement is not terrorism
The UK government is playing word games to demonise political opposition.
Jun 9
Andrew Doyle
How to save free speech in the UK
Some practical suggestions.
Jun 4
Andrew Doyle
The art of autobiography
A few thoughts on those who commit their lives to paper.
Jun 2
Andrew Doyle
Andrew Doyle’s book launch
A discussion with Jan Macvarish for the Free Speech Union.
Jun 1
Andrew Doyle
May 2025
The End of Woke (video)
An excerpt from my new book.
May 31
Andrew Doyle
Why won’t Andrew Lawrence’s critics just admit that they’re offended?
Pretending that a comedian is not telling jokes is the most infantile form of criticism.
May 30
Andrew Doyle
