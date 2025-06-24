Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

No, J. K. Rowling has not been ‘radicalised’
Stephen Fry’s comments on the gender debate betray his fundamental misunderstanding of the issues.
  
Andrew Doyle
19
Labour wants to ban ‘banter’
Another attack on free speech from the UK government.
  
Andrew Doyle
9
Our obsession with group identity has destroyed lives
The grooming gangs scandal shows the dangers of prioritising ideology over truth.
  
Andrew Doyle
15
Andrew Doyle on woke dogma and right-wing populism
My appearance on The Michael Shermer Show.
  
Andrew Doyle
8
When Islamists say they want to destroy the West, we should believe them
Appeasement so often ends in catastrophe.
  
Andrew Doyle
24
Lucy Connolly should not be in prison
The case of the mother who was sentenced to 31 months for a social media post is the ultimate example of two-tier justice.
  
Andrew Doyle
13
9:36
Disagreement is not terrorism
The UK government is playing word games to demonise political opposition.
  
Andrew Doyle
8
How to save free speech in the UK
Some practical suggestions.
  
Andrew Doyle
32
The art of autobiography
A few thoughts on those who commit their lives to paper.
  
Andrew Doyle
3
Andrew Doyle’s book launch
A discussion with Jan Macvarish for the Free Speech Union.
  
Andrew Doyle
11

May 2025

