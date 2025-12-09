The End of Woke: How the Culture War Went Too Far and What to Expect from the Counter-Revolution

One of the “Books of the Year” in the New Statesman and the Spectator.

Available in hardcover, Kindle and as an audiobook.

Buy here

Reviews

“In The End of Woke Andrew Doyle, pitch-perfect ventriloquist of the immortal Titania McGrath, here writes as himself: writes beautifully, trenchantly, near-irrefutably”

– Richard Dawkins

“Thought provoking and entertaining. Andrew Doyle’s intellect dazzles”

– Jimmy Carr

“The best work yet by the creator of genius parody Titania McGrath”

– Julie Bindel, The Critic

“A magisterial read… divinely inspired writing and commentary from one of the most thoughtful intellectuals of our time”

– Michael Shermer

“A brilliant, timely, highly entertaining book”

– Allison Pearson, columnist for the Telegraph

“A lovely blend of righteous polemic and wishful thinking”

– Julie Burchill, Spectator

“Informative and entertaining… this book is probably the best catalogue of the excesses of the past decade to date”

– European Conservative

“Written with wit and intelligence… Doyle skillfully illustrates how the evangelists of the woke movement were able to gain power. It’s society’s decade-long psychotic break, written down”

– Compact

“Andrew Doyle’s essential The End of Woke makes it clear: woke is down but it’s far from over”

– Spiked

Buy here